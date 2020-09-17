Logan Paul To Fight Floyd Mayweather This Year, Claims Boxing Insider loganpaul/Instagram/PA Images

Over the past year or so, YouTuber Logan Paul has ventured into the world of boxing – a move that has so far seen him defeated in the only match he’s partaken in.

It seems he isn’t willing to go down without a fight though, as bizarre new reports suggest the YouTuber is set to take on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather later this year.

Yep, that’s right; according to ‘boxing insiders’, Paul will apparently take on Mayweather – who won fifteen major world titles during his professional career and retired with an undefeated record – despite having only ever fought in professional boxing once.



Speculation about the fight started spreading when fellow YouTuber Keemstar told his 2.8m Twitter followers he had inside-information telling him the fight would be going ahead.

His ‘reveal’ comes just a few days after The Fighting News‘ Mike Feinberg said Mayweather had signed a contract to fight the YouTube sensation. ‘Floyd Mayweather Jr is coming out of retirement and has just officially signed a contract to fight in an exhibition match against Logan Paul,’ he said.

Feinberg continued:

I don’t understand the fight. Logan Paul has tried his hand at professional boxing against the other nobody [that] nobody’s ever heard of before. [Paul’s] now 0-1 and he’s going to be fighting one of the best in Floyd Mayweather. It’s going to be a joke of a fight, but it’s signed. It’s official. I heard it from a reputable source today and even saw the signed picture of the signed contract. Floyd signed on the dotted line for this exhibition match.

American sports analyst and professional wrestler Pat McAfee later appeared to confirm this, tweeting: ‘A contract has been signed and the fight is happening.’

‘Floyd Mayweather will now somehow exhibition box against a man who’s double his size in Logan Paul, who has been working out, is in great shape, he was a high school wrestler in Ohio,’ McAfee said in a video posted alongside the tweet. ‘But this is going to be the same story I’d assume as every other fight against Floyd Mayweather.’

‘You can train all you want,’ he continued. ‘Your cardio will never be able to keep up with him, your hands will never be as fast as him, you won’t be able to hit him, you will lose, but I am pumped to watch.’

However, according to TMZ Sports, sources close to Mayweather said that while the undefeated fighter has been approached with an offer to fight Paul sometime in 2020, as of now, no contract has been signed.

Those same sources told the publication the fight was not pitched as a sanctioned bout, but rather an exhibition, and that as of yet the fight is still far from a done deal.

