Logan Paul Wants Mike Tyson Fight Next And Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing

Logan Paul has expressed his interest in taking on boxing legend Mike Tyson in the ring, but not everyone is convinced it’s a good idea.

The former YouTuber has only ever had one professional fight, which he lost to fellow YouTube star KSI in 2019, but that hasn’t stopped him from wanting to take on some of the sport’s greatest.

Earlier this month he managed to last eight rounds with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, and while there was no winner declared, his ability to keep up with the 44-year-old has left Paul believing he could take on Tyson.

Hear him discuss his potential future opponent below:

After mentioning Tyson’s name during an episode of the YouTube show Impaulsive, one of Paul’s co-hosts made his apprehension clear as he responded to point out that the boxer is ‘pretty mean’.

He commented: ‘He’s beat some people up. You ever see what he did to people?’

Paul didn’t seem deterred, however, and revealed that the topic had previously been mentioned to his lawyer, who was also not on board with the idea.

The YouTuber recalled: ‘Someone mentioned Mike Tyson. My lawyer mentioned it and he’s like, ‘Nah, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.’ I’m like, ‘I just went through all this.’ You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson.’

Paul went on to describe Tyson as ‘old, old’, suggesting he’s confident that Tyson’s 54 years would outweigh his 20 years of experience in the ring, his reign as undisputed world heavyweight champion and his numerous knockouts.

Despite Paul’s confidence, social media users joined Paul’s lawyer and co-host in expressing their opinion that the YouTuber wouldn’t stand a chance if he went head to head with Tyson.

One Twitter user wrote, ‘Mike Tyson would hit Logan Paul so hard he would time travel’, while another commented: ‘I’ve just seen that Logan Paul thinks he can beat Mike Tyson in a fight… what world are we living in.’

A third tweeted: ‘One Tyson bob and weave uppercut and Jake Paul would be waking Logan up to retire on the spot.’

Tyson congratulated Paul for going the distance with Mayweather following their fight, writing that he’d ‘beat the odds and went 8 rounds with a legend,’ though rather than offering himself up as an opponent, Tyson used the opportunity to do a bit of advertising, adding: ‘Now get my product @CopperGel to ease that next day pain.’

While it’s clear most people have an idea of who would win in a bout between Paul and Tyson, I’ve no doubt millions would still pay good money to see the fight unfold.