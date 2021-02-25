Los Angeles Sheriff Confirms Tiger Woods Was Not Drunk During Near-Fatal Car Crash

PA Images

A Los Angeles County sheriff said Tiger Woods was ‘not drunk’ when he crashed his car.

The golf star was involved in a ‘serious’ single-car rollover collision on Tuesday morning, February 23, from which he had to be rescued using the ‘jaws of life’, having sustained ‘multiple open fractures’ and being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

While earlier saying he must have been ‘going at a relatively greater speed than normal’, the sheriff said there was no evidence of the 45-year-old being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. However, investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

As per BBC News, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, ‘A reckless driving charge has a lot of elements into it, this is purely an accident… he was not drunk. We can throw that one out.’

At the time of writing, Woods won’t face any criminal charges in connection with the crash. He could face an infraction charge if investigators concluded that Woods was speeding or not paying attention to the road before hitting a curb, tree and rolling over several times.

Investigators may also ask for a blood sample in order to completely rule out the role of alcohol or any other drugs in the crash, as well as warrants to access his phone and his car’s black box to make sure he was focused while driving.

Joe Giacalone, a former New York police officer and professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said Villanueva’s comments were ‘premature’ considering how little time has passed since the collision.

He told ITV News, ‘The blood test could give us a whole other insight. Because it’s Tiger Woods, people are going to demand answers. You have to dot your I’s and cross your T’s.’

The downhill area in which Woods crashed is known for speeding, with some drivers even exceeding 80mph in a 45mph zone, according to deputy Carlos Gonzalez.

When Woods was found, he was said to be ‘calm and lucid’, with Gonzalez recounting, ‘He didn’t mention anything. I don’t think he was aware of how gravely he was injured at the time. It could be a mixture of adrenaline. It could have been shock.’

The deputy also said, ‘It’s very fortunate that Mr Woods was able to come out of this alive.’

Woods had to undergo a ‘long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital’ with further injuries to the bones of his foot and ankle being stabilised with screws and pins.