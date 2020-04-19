Luke Woodhouse Makes Darts History With Nine-Dart Finish From His Kitchen
For the first time in sporting history, a nine-dart finish has been recorded from a player’s kitchen.
The global outbreak has put people’s entertainment mostly on hold. Thankfully, in the world of darts, arrangements have been made to allow it to continue: introducing the PDC Home Tour.
From the comfort of their homes, professional players are going head-to-head. If the showdown between Luke Woodhouse and Gerwyn Price is anything to go by, there’s been no shortage of thrills – with a sensational nine-dart finish dropping fans’ jaws everywhere.
Check out the extraordinary leg here:
While not quite David and Goliath, this was a match-up destined to be in Price’s favour. As number three in the world, Price’s victory over Woodhouse (ranked 57th) was expected by most viewers. Alas, the universe had different plans.
It was only the second night of the Home Tour, and Woodhouse managed to conquer Price with a whopping 5-0 victory. In one of the legs, Woodhouse pulled off an astounding feat: a nine-dart finish, going 177-177-147. Many have dubbed it the greatest sporting achievement to come out of the current circumstances.
One user wrote: ‘In this new world we live in one of the defining memories of these times will be the nine-darter in Luke Woodhouse’s kitchen.’ Another fan commented: ‘That was brilliant to watch. I’ve never seen a nine with that combination.’
Following Woodhouse’s victory, Price said:
I’ve enjoyed it. It has been good. I wanted to win and stay in the tournament. It’s a bit of fun. It wasn’t meant to be. Luke played fantastic and always seems to play his best against me.
The scoring was fine but when I went for the doubles, I felt edgy. My advice to others is prepare well like you would for any tournament. The first legs were nerve-racking and it showed.
Woodhouse then stayed on to play Rowby-John Rodriguez, beating him 5-2. He currently sits atop the Group Two table, with Price in second and Ted Evetts in third.
Gary Anderson and Daryl Gurney were also expected to take part in the tournament – however, their fickle WiFi connections led to them bowing out ahead of it kicking off. Gurney wrote on Twitter: ‘My internet WiFi is not up to scratch and the set-up I use for practice wouldn’t be sufficient. Good luck to everyone.’
If you’d like to keep up-to-date with the Home Tour, you can watch the matches live on PDC’s online channel.
CreditsPDC Darts/Twitter
