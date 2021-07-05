Man Singing Football’s Coming Home Has Hilarious Response To Angry Neighbour

@CalumHeath45/Twitter

A man who was passionately singing after England’s victory over Ukraine had a very funny response to an annoyed neighbour.

As England progress to the semi-finals of the Euros, football fans across the country have rejoiced. Naturally, Three Lions has been sung by most of the football-watching population, but some people have had enough.

A viral Twitter video has shown a shirtless man rejoicing before he gets rudely interrupted by his neighbour.

Check out the video:

The chant stops as someone shouts, ‘Oi, b****nd. Shut the f**k up. I’ve got a daughter sleeping here.’ Despite being surprised, the fan had the perfect response as he asks ‘why are you being nasty?’

On the back of the video being posted online, many have expressed their admiration for the response and commented on the neighbour being rude.

One Twitter user wrote ‘Got a daughter sleeping here so I’ll shout as well and pop a bit of swearing in too.’ Someone else added, ‘I hope [you] told him it was coming home again.’

PA

Others focused on how comedically timed the response was, saying they have ‘been watching this over and over today.’

Given that England has a relatively favourable journey to the Euros final, it seems the neighbour will hear Three Lions a lot in the coming week. However, he may ask for some peace more pleasantly after the response he got.