Man Watches Half Of FIFA Game Thinking It’s England Vs Denmark Euro Match

by : Julia Banim on : 10 Jul 2021 14:45
Man Watches Half Of FIFA Game Thinking It's England Vs Denmark Euro Matchtbarakat92/TikTok

The England vs Denmark match on July 7 was cause for great excitement among England fans, propelling England forward into a Euro final for the first time in more than half a century.

Even non-England supporters were gripped by the nail-biting game, unable to look away from the TV as the twists and turns unfolded.

However, one adorable dad wasn’t quite on the same page as other viewers, leaving his daughter – and thousands of her followers – greatly amused.

Check it out below:

Syrian-Egyptian TikToker Tasneem Barakat, from Toronto, shared a video of her dad planted comfortably in front of what he believed to be the game, when in fact he had been watching a cartoon simulation for a full 45 minutes.

Tasneem revealed that her dad had been accidentally watching the fake stream for half of the match, and ‘didn’t bat an eye’.

In the vid, Tasneem can be heard gently trying to break the news to her confused dad, explaining:

It’s not real! They’re cartoons, it’s FIFA! No, it’s FIFA fake video game one. Look at them pose, doesn’t that look fake to you? You’ve been watching this the whole time?

Toronto dad watches fake FIFA game (@tbarakat92/TikTok)@tbarakat92/TikTok
Tasneem’s dad may not have been too clued up on the game, but his blunder has tickled people far and wide.

One follower wrote:

Dude goes into work the next day: “wow, what a game! Can’t believe Denmark won 12-1”.

Another chuckled:

Oh nooo my man’s got his whole dinner set out and he’s loving the game.

Hopefully Tasneem’s dad will have got the hang of things before Sunday’s final.

