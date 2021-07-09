Man Who Gave Up Semi-Final Tickets To Donate Stem Cells Now Going To Sunday’s Final
A man who selflessly gave up tickets to see England face Denmark in the Euro semi-final to donate stem cells is now going to the final of the competition.
Sam Astley, 24, had tickets to go watch the Euros semi-final with his girlfriend after she had won them in a competition earlier in the week. However, the football fan made the admirable decision to have bone marrow removed after signing up to the Anthony Nolan stem cell register at a football tournament, organised by family friend Simon Wilkes who suffers from blood cancer.
As a result, Astley watched the tight game between England and Denmark from his hospital bed. Nonetheless, people have been inspired by his sacrifice.
One of the people inspired by Astley’s commitment was Gary Lineker. The host of Match of the Day and former England footballer began campaigning for Astley to get tickets for the final.
The mobile phone company and Euro 2020 sponsor Vivo Europe has now intervened and given Astley and his partner tickets to the final of the Euros which will see England face Italy. The company tweeted, ‘We saw this and would like to help Sam go to the final on Sunday. Sam deserves to be at the game and we want to make it happen!’
Astley told Sky News he would ‘drag’ himself to the game, despite recovering from his operation, because it was too good of an opportunity to miss.
Henny Braund MBE, chief executive of Anthony Nolan, praised Astley for giving up his chance to see England:
Sam has shown us all what a true hero he really is, by putting his own once in a lifetime opportunity to see England play at Wembley aside, to give someone with blood cancer or a blood disorder their best chance at survival.
It has been amazing to see so many people on social media, including Gary Lineker, try to secure Sam tickets to the final and raise awareness of Anthony Nolan at the same time.
Importantly, Braund added ‘Anyone aged 16-30 and in good health can potentially save a life, just like Sam has done, by joining the Anthony Nolan register. Please visit www.anthonynolan.org and we’ll send you a cheek swab in the post.’
