Manchester City Footballer Benjamin Mendy ‘Moved To One Of Britain’s Toughest Prisons’

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has reportedly been moved to a ‘high-security prison’ ahead of his sexual assault trial later this year.

Mendy has been accused of seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to five women, with the latest count of rape coming last month.

The Premier League footballer and France international was arrested in August 2020 and has been held in custody since.

On the run-up to Christmas he was being held in Liverpool’s category-B HMP Altcourse, but on December 23 he was reportedly transferred to what it said to be one of Britain’s toughest prisons.

Sources cited by The Sun claim Mendy was moved to Strangeways prison in Manchester over fears for his safety in the Liverpool prison, with one person telling the publication that Mendy and his co-defendant, Louis Saha Matturie, were taken to the new facility at the same time.

They commented:

Both Mendy and Matturie have been moved because their case is so high-profile. That can lead to safety and prisoner management issues and it was felt Category A conditions might be better equipped to deal with any potential issues. The Prison Service has a responsibility to manage prisoners in the safest way possible.

Strangeways, which is also known as HMP Manchester, is a top-security ‘Category A’ facility, but in spite of the efforts to ensure Mendy’s safety, a source familiar with Strangeways believes the footballer may still face a tough time.

They claimed Mendy ‘won’t know what’s hit him coming from Altcourse’, noting that the Liverpool facility is a ‘privately-run prison’.

The source went on:

It’s one of the toughest jails in the country. His other problem will be the amount of Man United fans in there. They will be screaming his name for weeks so he won’t be getting much sleep, especially as he’s charged with sex offences. There are a lot of Blues fans there as well, but even the most avid will struggle to protect an alleged sex offender.

The charges against Mendy relate to incidents that are alleged to have happened between October 2020 and August 2021, and include: three counts of rape alleged to have happened on October 11, 2020; sexual touching on January 2, 2021; two counts of rape in July 2021; and two counts of rape on August 23, 2021.

Both Mendy and Matturie were remanded into custody at HMP Altcourse, Liverpool following a 40-minute hearing.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.