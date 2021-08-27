Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy Kept In Prison On Remand For Two Weeks

PA Images

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy will remain in custody for two weeks after appearing in court charged with rape and sexual assault.

The 27-year-old defender was charged with the offences on Thursday, August 27. He appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court today, facing four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at his home in Cheshire.

While his lawyers appealed for him to be released on bail, this was denied by the judge, meaning he’ll be remanded in custody for two weeks ahead of his Crown Court appearance on September 10. No pleas have been entered at the time of writing.

The charges stem from three complainants and alleged incidents said to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021. Mendy is also charged with breaking bail conditions in August, having allegedly had more than four people over at his home address after being released on July 26 this year.

Manchester Evening News’ John Scheerhout wrote that the player ‘strenuously’ denies the charges, and the hearing lasted just under an hour.

As per BBC News, a police spokesman said, ‘Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial.’

Manchester City have suspended Mendy pending a full investigation. ‘The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete,’ the club said in a statement.

Mendy joined Manchester City from Monaco in 2017 for a reported £52 million.

