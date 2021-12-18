Manchester United Donate Thousands Of Items To Charity After Brighton Match Postponed

Alamy

After Manchester United’s match against Brighton was postponed, the team has announced it will donate thousands of items to charity.

Due to the worsening Covid situation, the Manchester United game against Brighton, which should’ve taken place today, December 18, was postponed.

Advert 10

This led to the team deciding to donate all of the food that was meant for the match to those in need, while flowers and hospitality packages will also be donated.

Alamy

Samuel Lankhurst, writer for the Manchester Evening News, reported on the donation.

He said on Twitter:

Advert 10

#mufc ensuring all food and other goods that would have gone to waste from the Brighton game will be given to charity. More than 4,000 items of food will go to local food banks, flowers from hospitality suites to St Ann’s Hospice and hospitality gifts to local charities.

The noble effort was well received by fans, who called the gesture ‘beautiful’ and ‘fantastic’, while others were quick to point out that all players should get vaccinated with they want matches to continue.

One user wrote ‘great, now get all the players vaccinated’.

Advert 10

Recently, the Premier League and the government have urged footballers who are unvaccinated to get jabbed, in a bid to stop any other games being postponed.

According to a report by BBC News, 25% of players in the EFL ‘currently do not intend to get a vaccine’, while as of October, only 68% of Premier League players had had two vaccinations.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said ‘getting the jab is the socially responsible thing to do’.

He went on to add that ‘I know the football authorities are also working with players to understand why some are vaccine hesitant’.

Advert 10