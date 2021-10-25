Manny Pacquiao To Rematch Old Rival Floyd Mayweather In Different Sport

Alamy

Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather are set to go head-to-head once more… but not in the ring.

The two boxers famously faced off in Nevada back in 2015. Mayweather retained his trademark undefeated streak by unanimous decision – however, while it the bout was dubbed the ‘fight of the century’, many critics and spectators felt the actual fight was a let-down after so much anticipation. Nevertheless, it’s still the highest grossing pay-per-view in history.

Rumours over the possibility of a rematch have been rife for years, with both Mayweather and Pacquiao stoking speculation with Instagram videos and interviews. Soon, they’ll finally go up against one another, but it’ll be in a different sport entirely.

Both sportsmen have retired from professional boxing, with Mayweather taking part in two exhibitions against Conor McGregor and Logan Paul – he beat McGregor, and though no official winner was announced, the majority agree Mayweather beat Paul, too – while Pacquiao is gearing up for a run at the presidency in the Philippines. ‘Senator Pacquiao will send you into double retirement,’ his manager Sean Gibbons previously warned Mayweather.

This December, the pair will take their rivalry out of the ring and onto the court for a charity basketball game, the Mirror Online reports.

‘We, the undersigned, are the main proponents and protagonists of the proposed Mayweather vs Pacquiao All-Star Basketball Charity stated in December in Las Vegas, NV. Date of the event is TBA (to be announced) following the finalisation and availability of the venue,’ the event contract reads.

‘We agree on the main concept of the event, which is to bring total entertainment to the fans of boxing, basketball, and all sports in general, and to create a project that will solidify our legacies to the fans. We also aim to generate funds for our chosen charities in time for Christmas.’

The MGM Grand Garden Arena, where they previously fought, has been touted as a possible venue for the game. Mayweather and Pacquiao will be permitted to have two former NBA players on their 10-strong teams.

Pacquiao, the only fighter to win world championships in eight divisions, retired from boxing after his loss against Yordenis Ugas. ‘I just heard the final bell. Boxing is over. I will never forget what I have done and accomplished in my life,’ he said in his announcement.

‘Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing.’