Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football

When I started out, football was a therapy for me and I couldn’t think it was possible to dream or consider playing in the top division.

A few years back this was unthinkable to talk about or debate but now we are opening new roads. This is a huge achievement. I’m totally grateful to my club, to my teammates and coaching staff for opening the doors for me and for showing me respect from the beginning.

I’m proud to represent a community but also a part of society and to know that I have become a reference for a lot of people.