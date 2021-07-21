Marcus Rashford Defends Himself Over Attack On Earnings
Manchester United and England football player Marcus Rashford has hit back at claims that he profits from his humanitarian work.
There have been few footballers who have had the political impact of Marcus Rashford. Last summer, the footballer rallied against government policy to ensure that school children would have access to food support during the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of that, Rashford has raised more than £20 million to tackle food poverty.
However, today, July 21, The Spectator has published an article discussing how Rashford has profited commercially from his endeavours to help children. The footballer was keen to comment on these claims.
Rashford noted that he had heard about the upcoming article that claims he has ‘benefitted commercially in the last 18 months’ from his work, and stated:
To clarify, I don’t need to partner with brands. I partner because I want to progress the work I do off the pitch and most of any fee I would receive contributes to that.
Last summer, 1.3M children had access to food support, through my relationship with Burberry children have a safe place to be after school where they will be fed, following the November investment vulnerable children have safe places to go this summer holiday, and due to my relationship with Macmillan 80,000 children now have a book to call their own.
While Rashford did accept that he may have a greater commercial appeal because of his endeavours, he wrote that he is a famous footballer who should be able to ‘do the right thing’ without being questioned about his motives.
The Spectator has yet to respond to Rashford.
