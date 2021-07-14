Marcus Rashford ‘Lost For Words’ After Receiving Thousands Of Letters From Children

PA/MarcusRashford/Twitter

Amid racist abuse in the wake of England’s Euros loss, Marcus Rashford has been overwhelmed with support from young fans.

Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka have been targetted with ‘appalling’, ‘vile’ online abuse after missing their penalties against Italy in the Euros final. Rashford’s mural in Manchester, painted in honour of all the work he’s done for child food poverty, was defaced the day after the game.

They’ve since seen a huge amount of support all across the world, with celebrities like Tom Holland condemning abusers alongside England captain Harry Kane, manager Gareth Southgate and the FA, as well as the younger football fans the Manchester United player has always wanted to inspire.

News of the mural being defaced with graffiti prompted fury from supporters, quickly moving to cover it with hearts and messages reminding Rashford of how important he is to so many. ‘Kings of our country,’ one note reads. ‘Not all heroes wear capes, some wear football boots. We love you Rashford,’ another reads, leaving the player ‘lost for words’.

‘I hope you won’t be sad for too long because you are such a good person. Last year you inspired me to help people less fortunate, then last night you inspired me again, to always be brave. I’m proud of you, you will always be a hero,’ a nine-year-old wrote in a letter.

‘I am writing to you today because when you miss a shot it might be embarrassing it’s okay it’s not the end of the world, just keep thinking happy thoughts. You may be feeling let down but please don’t be. You are amazing and don’t let a penalty upset you, you are truly a kind, amazing hero,’ another child’s letter read.

Sharing images of the letters, Rashford simply wrote: ‘Overwhelmed. Thankful. Lost for words.’