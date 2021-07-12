Marcus Rashford Mural Defaced Following Penalty Miss

PA Images

Marcus Rashford’s Manchester mural has been defaced with graffiti after missing a penalty in the Euros final.

Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their penalties in last night’s match against Italy, quickly becoming the subject of disgusting racial abuse. The FA described it as ‘appalling’, with the Met Police pledging to investigate amid other arrests around the chaos of the game.

Outside of football, the Manchester United player is one of the most influential figures in the UK, campaigning on child food poverty and forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to U-turn not once, but twice. However, his incredible efforts have been forgotten by some fans who have defaced a mural in Manchester.

Painted on the wall of the Coffee House Café, it features a portrait of Rashford with the quote: ‘Take pride in knowing your struggle will play the biggest role in your purpose.’

It’s since been defaced with graffiti, taking aim at all three players. ‘Someone has vandalised Marcus Rashford’s mural last night. Do you know how sick in the head do you have to be to do that? This is a f*cking disgrace,’ one user wrote, sharing photos of the mural.

‘What is wrong with you people? If you can’t handle your sauce, then do not drink. If you can’t handle defeat, don’t watch sport. If you don’t want to evolve, then please piss off to dwell in a cave with the rest of the thugs,’ BBC Radio Manchester‘s David Scott also wrote.

Many have took to social media to support the three players, while reminding others of Rashford’s achievements off the pitch. ‘Marcus Rashford may have missed a penalty, but he has worked tirelessly to make sure poor children never missed a school meal. He can hold his head high,’ one user wrote.

‘Well done [Marcus Rashford], what you’ve done for deprived children is a million times more important than scoring any penalty,’ another tweeted.

