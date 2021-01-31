Marcus Rashford Responds To Racist Abuse Received After Team’s Goalless Draw
Marcus Rashford has responded to racist abuse he received following Manchester United’s goalless draw against Arsenal on the evening of Saturday, January 20.
Taking to Twitter, Rashford, 23, explained that he would not be sharing screenshots of the racist messages sent to him after the draw, as ‘it would be irresponsible to do so’.
Chelsea defender Reece James and West Brom player Romaine Sawyers have both recently been subjected to racist abuse, as have Rashford’s United teammates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial.
Rashford tweeted:
I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there’s nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated.
He continued:
Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here.
The FA has released the following public statement on the matter, emphasising its commitment to clamping down on racism in football:
We are united with all of football in our abhorrence of any racist abuse. This is not acceptable in any part of society.
We will continue to work with the rest of the game, the government and social media platforms to remove this – and all elements of – discrimination from our sport.
On Friday, January 29, Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters released a statement condemning the racist abuse sent to James, Tuanzebe, Martial and Sawyers.
In his statement, Masters remarked that ‘tackling online hate is a priority for football’, while urging social media companies to do more to address this issue.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
