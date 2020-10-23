Marcus Rashford Volunteers At Foodbank With Mum To Help Those In Need fareshareuk/marcusrashford/Instagram

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford continues the fight against children going hungry, by heading down to his local foodbank to help out.

The 22-year-old striker has been heroic in his recent battle with the government, who only this week refused to offer financial aid to feed school children over the half-term holidays and during Christmas period.

Advert

Lockdown is already proving to be a massive strain on the public’s mental health, but many families are facing financial hardship as tiered shutdowns and restrictions continue into winter.

Rashford, alongside his mum Melanie, attended a local FareShare warehouse where they helped distribute food parcels to people in need, after up to 1.4 million kids were set to go without lunches, when Tory MPs voted against helping. FareShare’s Melanie Maynard House is a new depot for the charity in Manchester, named after Rashford’s mum.

‘The real superstars in this country can be found in the heart of most cities, towns and villages, working tirelessly to support our most vulnerable across the UK,’ Rashford told the Manchester Evening News.

Advert

‘As FareShare and other food-related charities approach one of the toughest winters on record, with demand higher than ever before, it is important that I lend my support wherever it is needed.’

The Manchester United star reiterated that when people are in need we must all come together in whatever way we can. ‘When we stumble, there will always be a community to pick us back up. For many of us, that is the local foodbank,’ he said.

Rashford has been vocal about helping vulnerable families all over the country, having had free school dinners as a child. ‘Foodbanks are staffed with selfless volunteers protecting those most vulnerable – those who, in many cases, have fallen into circumstances due to illness, personal loss and unemployment,’ he said.

Advert

‘A lot of these volunteers have themselves suffered unemployment as a result of the pandemic, yet they still strive to help others less fortunate.

‘That, to me, is the greatest example of what we can do, and the difference we can make, when we just work together.’

Rashford’s Twitter feed is now filled with posts for local announcements from selfless people and organisations aiming to help those in all corners of the United Kingdom.

Advert

He famously made the government to do a complete u-turn on providing free meals this summer, when government ministers opted against it.

Now, his battle commendably carries on to provide those in need with food over the winter and Christmas months.