Max Verstappen Shunned By Karting Champion Who Praises Lewis Hamilton At FIA Awards

Alamy/Formula One/YouTube

Max Verstappen, winner of the F1 championship, was noticeably overlooked during Kean Nakamura’s FIA Karting World Champion acceptance speech.

On Sunday, December 12, Verstappen controversially beat Lewis Hamilton in the final lap, after a safety car had to go onto the track following a crash involving Nicolas Latifi.

Mercedes has since withdrawn its appeal against Verstappen, and the FIA resolved that the incident was a ‘misunderstanding’.

However, at the awards ceremony in Paris last night, December 16, Nakamura, who took home the crown in the OK-Junior category, raised eyebrows when he failed to mention Verstappen in the list of drivers who have inspired him, despite the Red Bull driver even being present at the event.

The event was skipped by Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff following the 36-year-old’s defeat, SPORTbible reports.

However, Verstappen was in attendance as 2021’s world champion, which led to an awkward moment when Nakamura failed to mention him among other ‘top’ F1 drivers upon accepting his award.

Nakamura said:

I grew up watching Lewis drive, [and] Sebastian racing together. I’ve always looked up to all the top races in F1 really.

Since withdrawing its appeal, Mercedes has stated that it has ‘since been in a constructive dialogue with the FIA and Formula 1 to create clarity for the future, so that all competitors know the rules under which they are racing, and how they will be enforced’.

Despite his loss in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton’s week looked on the up after it was announced that he would finally receive his knighthood.

He was first added to the Queen’s honours list last year, in December, however his title was made official on Wednesday, December 15.