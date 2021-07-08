Members Of Parliament Call For Bank Holiday If England Win The Euros

PA Images

After England’s win against Denmark, some members of parliament reportedly want a bank holiday if the team wins the Euros.

It’s been 55 years since England have been to the final of a major footballing tournament. As a result, there has been a great deal of excitement as the team has progressed through the Euros by beating Germany, Ukraine and Denmark.

England will face Italy in the final of the tournament on Sunday, July 11, and provisions have already been made to keep pubs open an extra 45 minutes in case of extra time and penalties. But, according to POLITICO, there are now calls from members of parliament for a bank holiday if England manages to bring the trophy home.

During a discussion on BBC Politics, MPs considered whether they would support a sudden bank holiday if England managed to beat Italy. Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat said, ‘The government should just recognise what’s going on’, noting that the bank holiday should happen as no one would be at work anyway.

Similarly, Labour MP Margaret Beckett said, ‘I am not sure how practical that is, I am not against it.’ There was a suggestion that the bank holiday could retroactively be applied, but many would hope they could enjoy Sunday’s game without worrying about work.

Of course, if England do lose and no bank holiday was put in place, some may turn up to work with sore heads and sorry hearts.

It also seems not everyone wants a sudden bank holiday. One person critiqued Tugendhat noting, ‘Tom Tugendhat encapsulating government policy in a single sentence: Find out what the mob is doing and claim it was our idea.’ Others expressed concerns about the organisation of the holiday and said, ‘Agree with Margaret Beckett its just not practical for Monday 12th. Monday 19th? coincide with the end of restrictions that would be doable.’

Despite the logistical issues that a sudden bank holiday would cause, it has been reported that ministers and senior government officials were discussing how a win could be celebrated last night. This conversation included a possible ‘national day of celebration,’ although nothing has been confirmed.

This wouldn’t be the first piece of legislation pushed as England progress in the Euros, but it would almost definitely be the most popular amongst celebrating fans.

The final of the Euros kicks off on Sunday, July 11 at 8.00 PM (BST).