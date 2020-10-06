Mesut Özil Offers To Save Arsenal Mascot Gunnersaurus After He Was Made Redundant PA/Gunnersaurus/Twitter

Arsenal footballer Mesut Özil has said he’s willing to pay the club’s mascot after he was let go due to the current health crisis.

Football fans, and indeed anyone with a heart, were left shocked when Premier League side Arsenal made their mascot, the jovial Gunnersaurus, redundant after 25 years of service.

Advert

To many, the loveable green dinosaur was part of the match day experience, where fans would see him dance about, greet the players, and get involved with halftime frivolity.

So it came as massive surprise when the high flying club, which spends hundreds of thousands of pounds on individual salaries each week, would get rid of part of the staff on a fraction of their outgoings.

However, the German midfielder has tweeted not only his support for the mascot, aka Jerry Quy, but has offered to pay his wages with the blessing of the club.

Advert

‘I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years. As such, I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player…’

The kind-hearted gesture has already gone viral and received over 32,000 retweets and a quarter of a million likes.

He concluded the thread by hoping Jerry can ‘continue his job that he loves so much’.

Advert

Fans instantly praised the move, with one saying, ‘It really is Mesut Ozil FC’, while another said, ‘You deserve a statue outside the Emirates’.

The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown has seen tens of thousands of people lose their jobs or unable to perform them over the past seven months.