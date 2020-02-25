Michael Jordan Breaks Down In Tears Paying Tribute To ‘Little Brother’ Kobe Bryant

All of us have brothers and sisters, little brothers, little sisters who for whatever reason tend to get in your stuff. Your closet, your shoes. Everything. He was a nuisance, if I could say that word, but that nuisance turned into love over a period of time. Just because of the admiration that they have for you. The questions, wanting to know every little detail.

When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died. And as I look in this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died.