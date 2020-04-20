Michael Jordan Docuseries The Last Dance Is Streaming Now On Netflix

Michael Jordan’s stratospheric Chicago Bulls tenure has been given the deep-dive treatment in The Last Dance, a globally-anticipated sports docuseries available to watch on Netflix now.

Advert

The basketball legend, 57, was arguably the most famous person on Earth in the 1990s, with cultural dominance on- and off-court paired with insurmountable talent under pressure.

He began his game-changing career with the Bulls in 1984, lasting right through until 1998 (excluding his momentary stint in Minor League Baseball). The Last Dance chronicles his climactic year in the team, and equipped with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers have described it as ‘cocaine’.

Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan NBA

The first two episodes of the 10-part series are available to watch on UK Netflix now, with the next chapters dropping every Monday through until May 18. For folks in the US, the series is being broadcast on ESPN every Sunday (it was originally due to air in June, but was brought forward amid the outbreak’s impact on sports entertainment).

Advert

A statement from an ESPN spokesperson read:

This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans.’

The Bulls’ 1997-98 season closed the curtains on Jordan’s reign. With growing tensions between himself and the team’s front office, head coach Phil Jackson dubbed it ‘the last dance’ – the final time the historic set-up would compete in the NBA.

Michael Jordan The Last Dance Netflix/ESPN

Jason Hehir, the series’ director, added:

Advert

Michael Jordan and the 1990s Bulls weren’t just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon. Making The Last Dance was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans.

There’s a staggering line-up of appearances across the series, including but not limited to: Jordan himself; Coach Jackson; former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton; Justin Timberlake; and the late Kobe Bryant.

The first two episodes have made a seismic impression on viewers, with one writing: ‘I’d stay up the entire night and watch the next eight hours of #LastDance straight if was all available.’

Another fan of the show added: ‘Thanks to the folks who made #LastDance for the much needed distraction. That was awesome.’ Vulture‘s Bilge Ebiri even wrote: ‘I generally do not review TV but here is my one-sentence review of The Last Dance: This is cocaine.’

The Last Dance’s first two episodes are available to stream on Netflix now.