Michael Jordan Donates $10 Million To Open Health Clinics In Hometown

Michael Jordan has donated $10 million to open two health clinics in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina.

The NBA legend has a net worth of around $1.6 billion. However, he’s not one to completely hoard his wealth – just last year, he donated $2 million to the largest food shelter network in the US.

The former Chicago Bulls player is back collaborating with Novant Health, a nonprofit health care group with hospitals and other medical centres across North Carolina, to open clinics for the uninsured and underinsured near his home.

In a statement, as per TMZ, Jordan said: ‘I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown.’

He added: ‘Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life.’

Jordan has already opened two other clinics in North Carolina with $7 million in donations, which have reportedly seen 4,500 patients and administered nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines, as well as performing tens of thousands of tests.

In an earlier statement, Jordan said: ‘When we came together to mark the first clinic’s opening last fall, no one could have predicted we would be facing a global pandemic just five months later. I’m so proud of the positive impact our clinic has had on the community so far, especially during COVID-19.’