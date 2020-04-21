Michael Jordan Is Donating All Last Dance Profits To Charity PA Images

Michael Jordan won’t profit from The Last Dance docuseries – he’s donating any and all proceeds to charity.

Chronicling the basketball star’s climactic 1997-98 season with the Chicago Bulls, with never-before-seen archive footage across the breadth of his career, many dubbed it to be the most anticipated sports documentary of all time.

However, the 57-year-old isn’t set to bank a pretty penny as a result. Instead, Jordan plans to give any profit from the series to charitable causes.

Michael Jordan The Last Dance Netflix/ESPN

Jordan – whose net worth stands at $2.1 billion – was set to rake in between $3-4 million from the docuseries, according to Forbes. There’s currently no details of the exact charities he’ll be donating to.

The six-time NBA champion is no stranger to philanthropy; in October last year, he opened the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in West Charlotte, North Carolina, providing ‘vital access to care to individuals in the community, including those who are uninsured or under-insured’.

The first two episodes of the 10-part series are available to watch on UK Netflix now, with further chapters hitting the platform every Monday through until May 18. For folks in the US, the series is being broadcast on ESPN every Sunday (it was originally due to air in June, but was brought forward due to the outbreak’s impact on sports entertainment).

Jason Hehir, the series’ director, said in a statement:

Michael Jordan and the 1990s Bulls weren’t just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon. Making The Last Dance was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans.

In Jordan’s final season, it was former head coach Phil Jackson – who was also on his way out the door – who labelled it ‘the last dance’, a.k.a. the final time this historic set-up would dominate the court together. Back then, NBA Entertainment had an all-access pass to film and observe Jordan – this marks the first time it’s been released to the public eye.

NBA

An ESPN spokesperson added: ‘This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans.’

Former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, the late Kobe Bryant and Justin Timberlake also make appearances in the series. Take two hours out of your day and dive into the legacy of a legend.

The first two episodes of The Last Dance are available to stream on Netflix now.