Michael Jordan Underwear With Signs Of ‘Definite Use’ Sell For A Lot Of Money

Alamy/Lelands.com

A pair of Michael Jordan’s used underwear have sold for thousands of dollars.

The boxers were put up for auction last month as part of Lelands 2021 Late Summer Classic Auction.

Promising ‘definite signs of use’, the starting bid for the basketball legend’s pants begun at $500.

Alamy

The description on the auction site for the dirty underpants read:

Unusual item shows definite use as this pair of underwear/compression shorts was worn by Michael Jordan with some loose threads evident at the seams. Originating from a family member of MJ’s “Last Dance” security guard John Michael Wozniak, it even has a dry cleaning tag inside with the last name “Wozniak” as well as a tag that says Michael Jordan, with the iconic last name on the waistband.

‘About as close to greatness as one can get, this is just one of the many items in this auction that were given to Wozniak from MJ himself including suits, ties, belts, and jackets,’ it continued.

Now, almost one month and 19 bids later, one lucky person has won the bid for an eye-watering $3,340.80. Yes, someone paid more than $3,000 for a pair of Michael Jordan’s underpants.

Lelands

The auction closed in the early hours of this morning, September 26, meaning the basketball fan is likely to have woken up to the good news (if you can call it that) of acquiring the star’s pants.

Anyone else wondering what this winning person’s going to actually do with them?

Bids for other item’s of Jordan’s clothes also began at $500, according to NBC Chicago. These included cashmere and camel coats, and a collection of dress shirts.

Lelands also had the so-called ‘Holy Grail’ of Tom Brady football cards, and ‘the most iconic and desirable [Stephen] Curry card in the hobby’ as part of the auction.