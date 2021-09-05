Michael Schumacher Will ‘Slowly And Surely Improve’, According To Rare Update From Close Friend

PA Images

Though Michael Schumacher’s health progress has generally been kept private, the star’s close friend has spoken out about his condition in a rare update.

The Formula 1 legend, considered one of the greatest racers of all time, injured himself in a ski crash in the French Alps on December 29, 2013. While he was wearing a helmet, he suffered a devastating head injury, and doctors warned he would have died if it weren’t for the rest of his safety gear.

Schumacher, a seven-time world champion, was airlifted to Grenoble Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries before being put in a coma for half a year.

In April 2014, he emerged from his coma and was eventually moved to University Hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland. After 250 days, he returned home to Lake Geneva, where he’s been recovering ever since.

While updates on the racer’s condition have been scarce, with his wife Corinna generally keeping his progress private, FIA president Jean Todt recently spoke about Schumacher in an interview with German newspaper Bild, as per the Mirror Online.

‘I’ve spent a lot of time with Corinna since Michael had his serious skiing accident on December 29, 2013. She is a great woman and runs the family. She hadn’t expected that. It happened suddenly and she had no choice. But she does it very well. I trust her, she trusts me,’ Todt said, adding that his condition will ‘slowly and surely’ improve.

‘Thanks to the work of his doctors and the cooperation of Corinna, who wanted him to survive, he survived – but with consequences,’ Todt added.

Later this month, Netflix will release Schumacher, a documentary chronicling the legend’s racing career with exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival footage.

