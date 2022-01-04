Michael Schumacher’s Son Mick Posts Emotional Birthday Message To His Dad

Alamy/@SchumacherMick/Twitter

Mick Schumacher has taken to Twitter to share a touching birthday message to his dad, Michael, as he continues to recover from his accident.

On Monday, January, 3, 2022, Michael Schumacher turned 53 years old, however he is still battling to recover from the traumatic brain injury he sustained in a skiing accident, after he hit his head on a rock in the French Alps in 2013.

Eight days prior to his birthday marked the eighth anniversary of the incident that resulted in the seven-time F1 Champion – who is largely considered as one of the best racers of all time – being placed into a medically-induced coma for half a year.

After surfacing from the coma, Michael relocated back to his family home, where he has been recovering ever since, and on his birthday, Michael’s 22-year-old son Mick took to Twitter to wish his father a happy day.

Alamy

Alongside a photograph of Michael in his racing attire holding him in his arms when he was much younger, Mick said, ‘Happy Birthday, Dad.’

The post stated:

Days like these were important to my growing passion for Motorsport, and still affect it to this day. I am grateful for all the experiences you have given me and I’m excited to be making new ones in the future.

Mick followed in his father’s footsteps, going on to become an F1 driver. He races for Haas F1 under the German flag.

The post has since amassed more than 100,000 likes and 1,000 comments, with fans of the F1 star having flooded to the tribute to give him their best wishes. One said, ‘Happy birthday Legend.’

Another wrote:

It wasn’t till late in his career I began to understand and admire this man. Looking back and re watching races and not seeing him as the rival, he was truly a magician at the wheel of a F1 car. The future looks just as bright for you too

A third commented, ‘You’re a HERO! Keep STRONG my friend!’

