Mike Perry Hospitalised With Breathing Problems After One Of Worst Nose Breaks In UFC History

UFC welterweight Mike Perry has been rushed to hospital with breathing problems after suffering one of the worst broken noses in UFC history.

Shocking images of the 27-year-old’s injuries have emerged following his fight against Vicente Luque at UFC Fight Night 156 in Montevideo, Uruguay on Friday.

Perry’s broken nose was the result of a flying knee kick from his opponent which left his bones visibly shunted across his face.

After crushing his opponent’s nose Luque attempted a front choke but Perry managed to work himself free and take over top position shortly before the horn sounded to end the third and final round.

According to Damon Martin, a reporter at MMAFighting, Perry was taken for a CT scan in hospital while suffering breathing problems following the brutal fight.

Somehow, Perry managed to continue through to the end of the fight, before undergoing emergency surgery and posting a selfie from his hospital bed writing on Instagram: ‘Still can’t knock me out.’

The fighter later posted a bloody during-fight picture with a jokey caption which read: ‘It was a tasty knee.’

A third upload, which showed Perry giving his middle finger to the crowd, said:

You better not boo me. I fought my ass off out there ! -Iaquinta If the fans are booing it’s probably because you’re doing what you’re supposed to- Rashard Evans They Loved my response! Thank you Uruguay!

Perry posted a fourth post-match picture of himself and Luque, who were awarded ‘fight of the night’ following their gruesome battle.

‘It takes 2,’ he wrote. ‘Thanks for the bonus, you didn’t have to do my face like that tho sheesh. Cursed with this chin, should’ve had my guard up like you..[sic]

He continued: ‘Ko or not one significant strike can do the job. When I’m healed we’ll train so you can beat these wrestlers. Congrats @luquevicente!’

Perry’s manager Abraham Kawa told ESPN the welterweight will remain in hospital for a few days following his surgery to deal with previous fractures in his nose too.

