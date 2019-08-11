Mike Perry Suffers One Of Worst Nose Breaks In UFC History

Dana White/Twitter/UFCEurope

UFC welterweight Mike Perry suffered one of the worst broken noses in UFC history after going up against Vicente Luque.

The 27-year-old lost the match after a hard-fought split decision at UFC Fight Night 156 in Montevideo, Uruguay last night (August 10) but he’s still the centre of attention in the aftermath as his nose was left looking horrifically warped.

Perry was hit in the face with a flying knee from The Silent Assassin and it’s all too easy to imagine the sickening crunch which would have sounded when his nose was knocked out of its natural position and squashed up towards the fighter’s right eye.

What a WAR! 👊 Vicente Luque and Mike Perry leaving it ALL in the Octagon at #UFCUruguay – how'd you score it? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/29qYMI92QX — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 11, 2019

The damage was evident as the two fighters fell to the mat and blood began gushing from Perry’s face but he demonstrated his determination and still went on to finish the fight.

After crushing his opponent’s nose Luque attempted a front choke but Perry managed to work himself free and take over top position shortly before the horn sounded to end the third and final round.

Though Perry gave his all, Luque went on to win the bout via a split decision of 29-28, 28-29, 29-28.

Close-ups of Perry’s gruesome injury quickly went viral online as UFC President Dana White and the official UFC account shared images of the fighter.

White needed nothing more than a shocked face emoji to express his feelings about the scene:

Shocked fans shared concern and praise for the fighter after getting a good look at his poor nose, with one person writing:

Win or lose Perry is a f*cking warrior and entertainer.

Another responded:

Whatever he gets paid … its [sic] not enough Dana.

Retired MMA fighter Kenny Florian wrote:

Easily worst nose break I’ve seen in a fight ever. Perry and Luque are tough as hell. Nuff said. #UFCUruguay

Win or lose perry is a fucking warrior and entertainer. — Jeff held (@jewboy951) August 11, 2019

Whatever he gets paid … its not enough Dana — John Pain (@JohnPainMMA) August 11, 2019

Easily worst nose break I’ve seen in a fight ever. Perry and Luque are tough as hell. Nuff said. #UFCUruguay — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) August 11, 2019

On ESPN’s post-show broadcast, UFC reporter Heidi Androl said Perry was sent to hospital for a CT scan as he was having trouble breathing after the fight. His hospitalization was later confirmed by UFC executive Dave Shaw but a full update is pending.

Per Heidi Androl — Mike Perry went to the hospital for a CT scan after suffering a badly broken nose. He was apparently having some trouble breathing after the fight for obvious reasons. #UFCUruguay — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 11, 2019

Mike Perry is in the hospital to get his nose checked but no update yet, UFC executive Dave Shaw tells me. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) August 11, 2019

Both Perry and Luque were rewarded putting on such a good – if painful – show as they won the evening’s Fight of the Night Award, meaning each fighter took home an extra $50,000.

Hopefully the bonus cash will act as something of a consolation prize for Perry for having his face rearranged.

Ouch.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]