Mike Tyson Almost Shot By Former Trainer After ‘Inappropriate Incident’ With Sister-In-Law

by : Julia Banim on : 26 May 2021 10:01
Mike Tyson Almost Shot By Former Trainer After 'Inappropriate Incident' With Sister-In-LawPA Images/London Real/YouTube

Mike Tyson’s former trainer has revealed he almost shot the legendary boxer after an alleged inappropriate incident involving his sister-in-law.

In the ABC documentary, Mike Tyson: The Knockout, assistant Teddy Atlas, who worked under International Boxing Hall of Fame trainer and manager Cus D’Amato, opened up about a 1982 incident that transpired between a then 15-year-old Tyson and his sister-in-law.

According to Atlas, Tyson touched his sister-in-law inappropriately, an occurrence that ultimately led to Tyson and Atlas severing ties and Atlas moving away from D’Amato’s camp altogether.

Recalling his immediate reaction in the documentary, Atlas said:

I knew what I was prepared to do. I was going to kill him if I had to… He saw me coming. I just called him a piece of crap. And I put the gun to his head and I told him that he will never go near anybody in my family again. And I said, ‘you understand?’

Atlas then went on to allege that Tyson had smirked at him, leading him to feel that he had no choice but to make a strong statement.

Atlas revealed:

I saw that and I stuck the gun in his ear. I started to pull the trigger and at the last second, I pulled it out of his ear. And I fired the gun then he fell on the floor grabbing his ear.

Mike Tyson (PA Images)PA Images
Tyson himself went on to tell his side of the story in his 2013 autobiography Undisputed Truth, stating:

I was just playing around and I grabbed her butt and I shouldn’t have. It was just a stupid thing to do. I didn’t think it through… As soon as I did it, I immediately regretted it.

The relationship between Atlas and Tyson ended after that; Atlas told The Sun he doesn’t regret his decision to cuts ties with Tyson, despite allegedly being offered a percentage of his earnings. In 2013, Tyson publicly embraced Atlas and said he wanted to ‘makes amends’ with the trainer.

The first part of the documentary Mike Tyson: The Knockout aired on May 25 at 8pm on ABC, with the second part due to air June 1.

