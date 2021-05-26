Mike Tyson Almost Shot By Former Trainer After ‘Inappropriate Incident’ With Sister-In-Law

PA Images/London Real/YouTube

Mike Tyson’s former trainer has revealed he almost shot the legendary boxer after an alleged inappropriate incident involving his sister-in-law.

In the ABC documentary, Mike Tyson: The Knockout, assistant Teddy Atlas, who worked under International Boxing Hall of Fame trainer and manager Cus D’Amato, opened up about a 1982 incident that transpired between a then 15-year-old Tyson and his sister-in-law.

According to Atlas, Tyson touched his sister-in-law inappropriately, an occurrence that ultimately led to Tyson and Atlas severing ties and Atlas moving away from D’Amato’s camp altogether.

Recalling his immediate reaction in the documentary, Atlas said:

I knew what I was prepared to do. I was going to kill him if I had to… He saw me coming. I just called him a piece of crap. And I put the gun to his head and I told him that he will never go near anybody in my family again. And I said, ‘you understand?’

Atlas then went on to allege that Tyson had smirked at him, leading him to feel that he had no choice but to make a strong statement.

Atlas revealed:

I saw that and I stuck the gun in his ear. I started to pull the trigger and at the last second, I pulled it out of his ear. And I fired the gun then he fell on the floor grabbing his ear.

Tyson himself went on to tell his side of the story in his 2013 autobiography Undisputed Truth, stating:

I was just playing around and I grabbed her butt and I shouldn’t have. It was just a stupid thing to do. I didn’t think it through… As soon as I did it, I immediately regretted it.

The relationship between Atlas and Tyson ended after that; Atlas told The Sun he doesn’t regret his decision to cuts ties with Tyson, despite allegedly being offered a percentage of his earnings. In 2013, Tyson publicly embraced Atlas and said he wanted to ‘makes amends’ with the trainer.

The first part of the documentary Mike Tyson: The Knockout aired on May 25 at 8pm on ABC, with the second part due to air June 1.

