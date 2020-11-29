Mike Tyson And Roy Jones Jr's Historic Heavyweight Fight Ends In A Draw Getty

Boxing legend Mike Tyson’s first appearance in the ring for 15 years ended in a draw with Roy Jones Jr.

The fight between the two heavyweight boxers took place last night, November 28, at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

At the weigh-in prior to the fight, 54-year-old Tyson came in at 220lb, while Jones came in at 210lb.

In light of the ongoing health crisis, the game had no spectators or judges.

mike Tyson heavyweight contest PA Images

Despite there being no winner, the pair seemed to be quite content with a draw. As per BBC Sport, Jones said, ‘I don’t do draws but the dude is so strong, man. When he hits you, his head, his punches, his body shots, everything hurts. I’m cool with the draw.’

Tyson responded, ‘I hit you with some good shots, and you took it. I respect that.’

Tyson’s comeback wasn’t for any championship titles, however. The pair took part in the heavyweight exhibition as a way to raise money for several charities.

Tyson was reportedly paid $10 million for the fight, a large amount of which he will donate.

Speaking on the matter, as per The Guardian, Tyson said, ‘This is better than fighting for championships. We’re humanitarians now. We can do something good for the world. We’ve got to do this again.’

The match also had a ‘no knock-out’ rule that saw the two boxers engage in heavy sparring instead, with Jones describing Tyson’s body shots as ‘taking a toll’ on the 51-year-old.

Many people were impressed with the fight, with the likes of David Haye, Lennox Lewis and George Foreman expressing theie satisfaction.

Foreman tweeted, ‘Best exhibition I have ever seen’, while Amir Khan wrote, ‘Well done to my friends @MikeTyson & #RoyJonesJr. great performance from both legends,. Both guys looked in great shape. I’m happy nobody got hurt, Well done [sic]’.

However, rapper Snoop Dogg – who was hilariously commentating on the game – described the fight as watching two uncles fight at a family BBQ.

Following his commentary, many people have joked that Snoop was the real winner of last night’s fight. Basketball player LeBron James tweeted, ‘My Unk @SnoopDogg is simply the greatest at whatever he does man!!!’

Someone else wrote, ‘Are y’all listening to my man @SnoopDogg call this fight. I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I’m loving this. Snoop’s the most entertaining part of this fight. He’s doing fantastic.’

Congratulations to both Tyson and Jones – and Snoop Dogg, of course.