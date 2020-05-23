Mike Tyson Confesses Police Took Him To 'Drug Spot' After Pulling Him Over PA Images

Mike Tyson is no stranger to revealing secrets on his Hotboxin’ podcast, and his latest release is no different.

The former heavyweight champion just released the latest episode, where he got in the box with American rapper and producer Havoc.

During a chat about crime, Tyson recalled the time he got pulled over – and then let go – by police, while he was driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Check it out here:

‘I remember one day I got pulled over, I’m drunk, I’m high,’ the 53-year-old recalled. ‘So they pulled me over and they said, ‘Pull up on the curb’.’

‘So I pull up, I go on the curb… boom boom! Oh sh*t! The cop turns and looks and he goes, ‘Oh sh*t Mike Tyson! F*cking hell!’ Tyson said.

Mike also recalled how he then asked the cop to help him get to his end destination, and the officer did exactly that.

He said:

So, I said, ‘Sir, can you help me get to this address?’ Then he took me to the f*cking address where the drug spot was and I said, ‘Thank you sir’ and I was free! Oh sh*t! I’m high as a motherf*cker.

Mike Tyson Confesses Police Took Him To 'Drug Spot' After Pulling Him Over Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson/YouTube

The confession comes after Tyson revealed he’d been back in training for a return to boxing, 15 years after he retired from the sport.

Tyson, who enjoyed a 20-year-long career at the top of the sport, uploaded a video of himself working out, and it certainly looks like he’s still got it.

At the beginning of the month, the former heavyweight took to Twitter to share a video of himself working out, while bizarrely plugging Martin Lawrence and Will Smith’s Bad Boys For Life movie, and even dubbing himself a bad boy for life.

He tweeted:

I’m a Bad Boy for Life. Watch #BadBoysforLife now on DVD Blueray @realmartymar #willsmith #stillthebaddestmanontheplanet

Mike Tyson Says He's Training For Surprise Boxing Return PA Images

Responding to the tweet, Martin Lawrence said, ‘My brotha is STILL in a class of his own! [sic]’.

It’s believed Tyson will get back in the ring for a number of charity bouts, with several former heavyweights also coming forward to say they would like to take him on.

Evander Holyfield has already thrown his name into the ring, saying he’d like to take Tyson on for a third time, while Shannon Briggs has also hinted he’d like to step back in the ring with Tyson, too.