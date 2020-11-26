unilad
Mike Tyson Eats Roy Jones Jr’s ‘Ear’ Ahead Of Big Fight

by : Cameron Frew on : 26 Nov 2020 16:39
Mike Tyson/YouTube

Mike Tyson tucked into Roy Jones Jr.’s ‘ear’ ahead of their highly-anticipated bout.

The 54-year-old former heavyweight champion will return to the ring this weekend for an exhibition match against Jones, 51, a former four-division world champion.

Before the pair meet, Tyson has been bulking up and getting shredded. In order to do so, he’s enjoyed a nice serving of Jones’s ear.

Check out Tyson’s hilarious video below: 

In a new video, titled ‘Thanksgiving with the Tysons’, the legend unveils dinner for his kids. While they were expecting a turkey, they’re presented with Jones’s head – in cake form, of course.

Tyson says, ‘Well, I like ears,’ before serving parts of the boxer’s face to the children. ‘Mmm, real good. Tastes so much better than Evander’s.’

This is in reference to the infamous moment during his bout against Evander Holyfield in 1997, when he bit off a chunk of his ear.

In a recent conversation with Fox News, Tyson explained, ‘I bit him because I wanted to kill him. I was really mad about my head being bumped and everything. I really lost consciousness of the whole fight. It took me out of my fight plan and everything.’

As for whether he’d do it again, he said, ‘I say, no, never ever again. But I might do it again. Well, if he does what he was doing to get bitten, I would bite him again. Yeah.’

While this Saturday’s fight, November 28, is technically an exhibition match, it appears both boxers are out to put on a show, despite organisers’ initial claims. In August, Tyson told TMZ Sports, ‘This is search and destroy and I’m looking forward to recapturing my glory… if the opportunity comes [for a knockout] I’m always looking for it.’

Jones earlier told Joe Rogan about never underestimating Tyson, saying how he’s ‘not just an ordinary puncher… he’s one of those guys that can do just that to you. So, you should know what you’re going into and you should be ready for that because this is Mike.’

Mike Tyson InstaMike Tyson Instamiketyson/Instagram

However, he also said, ‘If he don’t kill quick, he’s got problems on his hands. If he don’t get it quick, his ass belongs to me!’

Tyson vs. Jones will take place on November 28 between 4.00am and 5.00am GMT.

For viewers in the UK, it’ll cost £19.95 via BT Sport Box Office. For US viewers, it’s broadcasting on the Triller app at a pay-per-view price of $49.99.

Cameron Frew

