Mike Tyson Just Confirmed He’s Fighting Lennox Lewis In September

by : Julia Banim on : 28 Apr 2021 14:57
Mike Tyson Just Confirmed He's Fighting Lennox Lewis In SeptemberPA Images

Mike Tyson has just confirmed that he will be fighting Lennox Lewis this September.

Speaking with TMZ Sports on Tuesday, April 27, Tyson revealed, ‘I’m gonna fight Lennox Lewis’, adding ‘September’.

This won’t be the first time the pair have faced each other in the ring, with Lewis having KO’d Tyson during the eighth round of their famous June 2002 clash. Tyson will celebrate his 55th birthday in June, while Lennox will turn 56 in September.

Tyson impressed fans back in November 2020 after making a strong return to the ring for an eight-round exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. Being an exhibition match, no official score was given, but three former fighters judging the fight remotely called an unofficial draw.

Having shown he can still throw a powerful punch, many fans have been wondering who Tyson will be facing next, with the former world heavyweight champ having declared his intention to fight ‘once every two months’ during a post-match press conference.

As per The Guardian, Tyson said:

This is better than fighting for championships. We’re humanitarians now. We can do something good for the world. We’ve got to do this again. It has to be competitive. I once had 15 fights in one year. Let’s just try and work closer to that.

Tyson had previously been in talks for a rematch against Evander Holyfield, 58, in Miami on May 29. However, the deal ended up falling through last month as neither side could agree on the financial side of things.

Topics: Sport, Boxing, Mike Tyson, Now, Sports

