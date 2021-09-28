unilad
Advert

Mike Tyson Mocks Anthony Joshua And Oleksandr Usyk Following Fight

by : Hannah Smith on : 28 Sep 2021 13:16
Mike Tyson Mocks Anthony Joshua And Oleksandr Usyk Following FightAlamy

Mike Tyson has given his opinion on Anthony Joshua’s surprise defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, and it’s fair to say he’s not impressed with either of them.

Usyk became just the third man to win world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight after defeating Joshua in London to take his IBF, WBO and WBA belts, and threw a giant spanner in the works when it came to hopes for a Joshua vs Fury fight in the process.

Advert

In a tweet posted two days on from the fight, Tyson made his own jab at the state of heavyweight boxing.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk (Alamy)Alamy

‘After watching Joshua vs Usyk fight, maybe they had a bad day that night. From that performance, do you really think they could have beat me in my prime?’, the star tweeted.

It’s not the first time Tyson has backed himself against today’s biggest contenders, telling listeners to his Hotboxin’ podcast back in July that there was ‘no doubt’ he’d have been able to beat the likes of Joshua and Tyson Fury in his prime.

Advert

Meanwhile, back in 2018 Tyson responded to claims made by Deontay Wilder that he’d have been able to KO Iron Mike in his prime by succinctly telling TMZ ‘I don’t think so.’

Speaking following his second-ever loss, Joshua immediately signalled he’d be taking up the option for a rematch, saying: ‘I’m a different kind of animal. I’m not a sulker. This is a blessed opportunity, to be able to fight for the heavyweight title of the world, fight good fighters time and time again and for people to come out.’

He continued: ‘I’m not going to be going home and be crying about it, because this is war. It’s a long process. This isn’t just one fight and then I’m done.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

University Sorority Suspended Following ‘Racist’ PowerPoint Presentation
News

University Sorority Suspended Following ‘Racist’ PowerPoint Presentation

Evangelical Pastor Says Jesus Hasn’t Returned Yet Because People Are Not Donating Money
News

Evangelical Pastor Says Jesus Hasn’t Returned Yet Because People Are Not Donating Money

Kanye West Flooded With Support Following Rare Broken Bones Instagram Post
Celebrity

Kanye West Flooded With Support Following Rare Broken Bones Instagram Post

Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Hunt For Brian Laundrie
Film and TV

Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Hunt For Brian Laundrie

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: Sport, Anthony Joshua, Boxing, Mike Tyson, Now

Credits

@MikeTyson/Twitter

  1. @MikeTyson/Twitter

    After watching Joshua vs Usyk fight, maybe they had a bad day that night.

 