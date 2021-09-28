Mike Tyson Mocks Anthony Joshua And Oleksandr Usyk Following Fight

Alamy

Mike Tyson has given his opinion on Anthony Joshua’s surprise defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, and it’s fair to say he’s not impressed with either of them.

Usyk became just the third man to win world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight after defeating Joshua in London to take his IBF, WBO and WBA belts, and threw a giant spanner in the works when it came to hopes for a Joshua vs Fury fight in the process.

In a tweet posted two days on from the fight, Tyson made his own jab at the state of heavyweight boxing.

‘After watching Joshua vs Usyk fight, maybe they had a bad day that night. From that performance, do you really think they could have beat me in my prime?’, the star tweeted.

It’s not the first time Tyson has backed himself against today’s biggest contenders, telling listeners to his Hotboxin’ podcast back in July that there was ‘no doubt’ he’d have been able to beat the likes of Joshua and Tyson Fury in his prime.

Meanwhile, back in 2018 Tyson responded to claims made by Deontay Wilder that he’d have been able to KO Iron Mike in his prime by succinctly telling TMZ ‘I don’t think so.’

Speaking following his second-ever loss, Joshua immediately signalled he’d be taking up the option for a rematch, saying: ‘I’m a different kind of animal. I’m not a sulker. This is a blessed opportunity, to be able to fight for the heavyweight title of the world, fight good fighters time and time again and for people to come out.’

He continued: ‘I’m not going to be going home and be crying about it, because this is war. It’s a long process. This isn’t just one fight and then I’m done.’

