Mike Tyson Proves He's Still Got It While Training With Friend @miketyson/Twitter

Boxing veteran Mike Tyson recently proved he’s definitely still got it 15 years after retiring from the sport.

The 53-year-old former world heavyweight champion took to Twitter to share a video of himself training with a friend, and I don’t blame his mate for being completed padded up.

Tyson posted the video yesterday, May 1, and dubbed himself a ‘bad boy for life’.

Check it out:

Tyson tweeted:

I’m a Bad Boy for Life. Watch #BadBoysforLife now on DVD Blueray @realmartymar #willsmith #stillthebaddestmanontheplanet

I mean, if you were going to have anyone plug your film called Bad Boys for Life, why wouldn’t have you bad-ass Mike Tyson do so to his 5.4 million followers?

Responding to the tweet, Martin Lawrence said, ‘My brotha is STILL in a class of his own! [sic]’. While Tyson hasn’t been in the ring since 2005, it seems he could still give a lot of current boxers a run for their money.

Another person replied:

My gut hurts just watching that video. Mike Tyson in his prime was the baddest man on the planet except for maybe John Shaft, who was also one bad mother…

Someone else said, ‘Damn, that left body shot got my ancestors shaking’. Another fan agreed writing that, ‘Pads or not homeboys rib will hurt tomorrow’. He’s not wrong.

I’m sure there aren’t many men who could sock a punch like Tyson at any age, never mind at 53.