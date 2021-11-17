Mike Tyson Reveals What ‘The Toad’ Taught Him About Death During Psychedelic Trips

Alamy

Mike Tyson believes he ‘died’ during his first psychedelic ‘toad’ trip.

The former heavyweight champion marked his 16-year comeback in 2020 when he took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout. Prior to the fight, he spoke candidly about being encouraged to get back in shape by his wife Lakiha Spicer.

‘‘I was complaining about my weight and so, I guess I tried on some clothes and it was disastrous, so I was worried about my weight,’ he told Joe Rogan.

In a new interview, he’s opened up more about being 100lb overweight, at which time he was over-drinking and taking drugs – including ‘the toad’.

The Bufo alvarius, also known as the Colorado River toad and Sonoran Desert toad, produces psychoactive substances from the toxins in its glands, allowing users to experience a short trip. While used in traditional healing rituals, it’s growing in popularity among the rich alongside the likes of LSD and ayahuasca – Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently discussed the latter.

‘I did it as a dare,’ Tyson told the New York Post. ‘I was doing heavy drugs like cocaine, so why not? It’s another dimension. Before I did the toad, I was a wreck. The toughest opponent I ever faced was myself. I had low self-esteem. People with big egos often have low self-esteem. We use our ego to subsidise that. The toad strips the ego.’

Tyson has since tripped toad 53 times, even doing it three times in one day. ‘I ‘died’ during my first trip. In my trips I’ve seen that death is beautiful. Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep. The toad has taught me that I’m not going to be here forever. There’s an expiration date,’ he explained.

‘People see the difference [in me]. It speaks for itself. If you knew me in 1989 you knew a different person. My mind isn’t sophisticated enough to fathom what happened, but life has improved. The toad’s whole purpose is to reach your highest potential. I look at the world differently. We’re all the same. Everything is love.’

