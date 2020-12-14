Mike Tyson Says He Still Carries Guilt Over Tupac’s Death
Mike Tyson has said he still feels guilty about 2Pac’s death, and that he regrets ‘pressuring’ him into going out on the night he died.
The legendary boxer was good friends with Tupac Shakur, but ultimately came to be associated with his untimely death in 1996, after the rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting following Tyson’s heavyweight title fight against Bruce Seldon in Las Vegas.
In an interview with VladTV following his return to the ring last week, Tyson became emotional while speaking about the California rapper’s death, saying that he still regrets his role in convincing Shakur to go to his fight.
He said:
It was a really bad day when that happened… it was really bad. I feel a little guilty about him coming to the fight and me pressuring him…
I was supposed to go out with him that night. I promised to go to the 662 with him that night but I just had a little baby and her mother was provoking me to stay home so I stayed home.
Shakur was shot four times while driving with Suge Knight from the MGM Grand, where the fight was held, to the 662 nightclub. He died in hospital on September 13, after spending six days in intensive care. No one was charged in connection with the shooting, which was believed to be a revenge attack following a fight in the MGM earlier that evening.
Tyson added that he was used to death as a result of his career, but admitted he felt especially affected by losing his friend:
This is what happens in my world… that was part of my world. But just because it was Tupac and I was attached to it, it was different.
I expect someone to die after a fight or somebody to get hurt or something crazy to happen but when it happened to him at was different.
2Pac and Tyson’s friendship is well documented, with the rapper providing walk-on music for the heavyweight’s fights, and visiting Tyson in prison while he was serving a six-year sentence for rape.
Speaking to rapper TI, Tyson also recalled how among all his celebrity visitors, Shakur was the one who most excited his fellow inmates.
He said: ‘The guards didn’t like him, the inmates got rowdy and pumped up when he came which is a safety concern. He was a bolt of energy there. When he came in everybody knew him, he had mad respect. That’s how he lived his life, he had mad respect.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Music, Boxing, Mike Tyson
CreditsHotNewHipHop
HotNewHipHop