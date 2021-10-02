Mike Tyson Says He Would Fight Either Jake Or Logan Paul

Alamy/@jakepaul/Instagram

Mike Tyson didn’t mince his words when asked if he’d fight Jake or Logan Paul: ‘Hell yeah.’

The former heavyweight champion marked his 16-year comeback in 2020 when he took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout. There wasn’t a knockout, nor did any ears get chomped, but the 55-year-old is still an absolute unit – Iron Mike is very much still in the game.

Of course, boxing is in far different shape than it was in Tyson’s heyday. There are still big names for the masses – we’re still waiting on that bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury – but for the most part, headlines seem to be follow the tedious ventures of the Paul brothers.

During a recent episode of his Hotboxin’ series with guest Freddie Gibbs, Tyson discussed how ‘boxing fell off’ before eagerly talking about the prospect of taking on either Jake or Logan in the ring.

‘They just need to put the right fights together, man. You know what I’m saying? I’m sick of seeing of all these Jake Paul fights and all that type of sh*t,’ Gibbs said, taking issue with celebrity or novelty boxing fights.

‘Well, that’s the money fight. Those are the fights that make the money. Those guys have 75 million people watching them,’ Tyson replied.

Tyson hasn’t hesitated to praise the brothers in the past, particularly Logan after he fought Floyd Mayweather. ‘You kicked his ass. You’re bad, I was wrong…. I’m proud of you, everybody’s talking about you, you’re the man,’ he earlier said.

So, when Gibbs asked if Tyson would be up for fighting either of the brothers, he was immediately keen. ‘Hell yeah. They would, that would be a lot of money,’ he said, adding that he’d rather take on Logan given he managed to last eight rounds with Mayweather. It also happens he’s the most tolerable of the two.

As for whether they’d take the fight, Tyson is confident. ‘$100 million bucks? They’ll do anything,’ he said.