Mike Tyson Says He’d Kick Conor McGregor’s Ass In A Boxing Match

Mike Tyson has said he’d kick Conor McGregor’s ass if the pair went head to head in a boxing match.

The professional boxer made his confident claim during an interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday, July 27, through which he promoted his huge September 13 comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson admitted that he ‘couldn’t wait’ for people to see him in the ring, so Fallon decided to test Tyson’s confidence by playing a round of ‘who would win’ with a number of different legendary fighters.

Check out the interview below:

Fallon proposed some big opponents, including Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago, but for the most part the boxer refused believe any of them could defeat him. He thinks he could ‘kick Rocky’s butt’, and that Drago would be ‘too slow’ for him, and his confidence only continued to grow when Fallon pitched the idea of Tyson versus McGregor.

Tyson admitted that McGregor was ‘nuts’, but added: ‘yeah but I’m gonna kick his ass anyway.’

Fallon questioned the boxer’s quick response, pointing out the the Irish fighter ‘doesn’t play by the rules’ and is ‘all MMA and stuff’, but Tyson stuck by his decision and said that if they ‘played boxing rules’ he’d come out on top.

At first it seemed as though Tyson deemed himself entirely unbeatable, but it soon emerged that there is one opponent who he’d wouldn’t be willing to fight: The Karake Kid.

Tyson commented:

Woah. Wax on, wax off – that looks pretty complicated. I’m gonna have to surrender to him on this one.

I’m sure there’s a lot of people out there who would love to see Tyson take on all the opponents Fallon mentioned, but as the host pointed out, Tyson versus McGregor is the only one that could actually go ahead.

While it would be interesting to see whether Tyson remained as confident when actually facing the Irish fighter as he was when faced with the idea of it, the fruition of the fight is a long shot.

There is a big age gap between Tyson’s 54 years and McGregor’s 32, and the pair seem to have more of a chilled relationship than a violent one as they have been known to light up a spliff together in the past.

Tyson’s comeback fight against Jones Jr. will mark his first fight in 15 years.