Mike Tyson Says He’s Training For Surprise Boxing Return

I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week. That’s been tough, my body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts

I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape.

I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.

Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected motherfuckers like me.