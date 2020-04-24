Mike Tyson Says He’s Training For Surprise Boxing Return
Mike Tyson has shocked fans by revealing he’s currently in training for a return to boxing.
The former undisputed heavyweight champion revealed he plans take part in four-round exhibition fights for charity, despite not stepping in the ring since June 2005.
Tyson’s final professional match saw him beaten by Kevin McBride, but now the 53-year-old put his gloves back on once more in the name of charity.
The boxing legend made the revelation during an Instagram live with rapper T.I., in which he admitted he’s already back at the gym training with cardio and weight sessions, as well as boxing pad work.
He told his followers:
I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week. That’s been tough, my body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts
I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape.
I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.
Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected motherfuckers like me.
Although Tyson didn’t go into any detail about which charities he would be supporting, there’s bound to be a lot of boxing fans around the globe who would pay good money to see him back in the ring.
He continued:
I do two hours on cardio, I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights, 250 to 300 reps.
Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition.
When asked by T.I. whether he had managed to get his infamous timing back, Tyson said:
No way, but I’m starting to put those combinations together. I’m in pain, I feel like three guys kicked the shit out of me.
In the clip, Tyson can be seen holding up a rolled-up cigarette, as he regularly speaks openly about smoking cannabis.
The athlete even runs his own cannabis farm.
It’ll be interesting to see if any other former champs come forward to join Mike Tyson in the ring, in the name of raising a bit of money for charity.
