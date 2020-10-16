Mike Tyson Shows Off Incredible Transformation In New Training Video Triller

Mike Tyson has shown off his shredded physique ahead of his comeback bout with Roy Jones Jr.

The 54-year-old former heavyweight champion will return to the ring next month for a highly-anticipated exhibition match against Jones, 51, a former four-division world champion.

Over the past few months, Tyson has been posting training clips to his Instagram. With the fight on the horizon, his latest video illustrates just how seriously he’s taking the event.

Check out Tyson’s transformation in the video below:

Posting a Triller promotion, the pay-per-view app streaming the bout, Tyson wrote: ‘I may lose in life at times, but I won’t lose in the ring on Nov 28th.’ In the video, he also says: ‘Happiness for me? Dying.’

Tyson earlier credited his return to the ring to his wife Lakiha Spicer, who encouraged him to get back in shape. ‘I was complaining about my weight and so, I guess I tried on some clothes and it was disastrous, so I was worried about my weight,’ he said.

The fight was originally planned to take place in September, instead postponed to November 28 in order to ‘give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history,’ according to the boxer. It’ll have eight two-minute rounds.

However, during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Jones claimed that the original six-week training period wouldn’t have been enough for Tyson, saying: ‘In 12 weeks he’ll have a better chance to deal with me, but his chance is still gonna be rough, but it’s gonna be better than it would’ve been.’

Jones isn’t underestimating Tyson’s ability at an older age. ‘Mike Tyson is not just an ordinary puncher. He’s one of those guys that can do just that to you. So, you should know what you’re going into and you should be ready for that because this is Mike,’ he said.

He added: ‘For me, I don’t really give a damn, I fight for a living. I ain’t trippin’ at all because I know death is a possibility. Yeah, that can happen to anybody. And I know it can happen to me even more going in there with somebody as dangerous as Mike Tyson.’

Tyson vs Jones will take place on November 28 between 4.00am and 5.00am GMT, broadcasting on the Triller app at a pay-per-view price of $49.99.

