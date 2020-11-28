unilad
Mike Tyson Shows Off Physical Transformation Ahead Of Historic Return To Boxing

by : Cameron Frew on : 28 Nov 2020 18:25
Mike Tyson has shown off his physical transformation ahead of returning to the ring to fight Roy Jones Jr.

The 54-year-old former heavyweight champion last fought professionally in 2005, where he was beaten by Kevin McBride, at which point he retired on a record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts.

However, earlier this year he announced a comeback, and tonight, November 28, he’ll go head-to-head against 51-year-old Jones in an exhibition bout – and he’s clearly prepared.

At the weigh-in, Tyson came in at around 220lb, while Jones came in at 210lb, both making weight for the fight. Jones was last seen winning in the ring in 2018 against Scott Sigmon. He retired with a record of 66-9 with 47 knockouts.

Tyson earlier credited his return to the ring to his wife Lakiha Spicer, who encouraged him to get back in shape. ‘I was complaining about my weight and so, I guess I tried on some clothes and it was disastrous, so I was worried about my weight,’ he told Joe Rogan.

After going on the treadmill for 15 minutes every day, it soon evolved into two hours, before levelling up to a fully-fledged boxing resurrection.

The eight-round fight won’t have any judges or attending fans, therefore there’s a ‘no knockout rule’ in place, and there won’t be an official winner. Both fighters have been encouraged to engage in ‘heavy sparring’, but it could be more explosive than we think.

As per Sky Sports News, Tyson said, ‘I’m pitching punches and everything else is up to Roy. I’m coming at him. He doesn’t have to worry about me. If I’m running anywhere I’m running right at him.’

He added, ‘Maybe I don’t know how to go easy. I don’t know. I don’t want to say the wrong thing. I don’t want the commission mad at me.’

Andy Foster, executive director of the California State Athletic Commission, told MMA Fighting, ‘I want the public to know what this is because I don’t want people to be disappointed. As long as they know this is an exhibition, I’m fine for everybody to earn.’

He explained, ‘The unofficial scores are for entertainment only and that’s done by the WBC remotely. Not by the commission cause the commission didn’t credential those judges because of COVID. It’s for entertainment purposes only. There’s no official winner at the end of this.’

However, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who’s set to appear on the broadcast, told DAZN News to expect violence.

He said, ‘I don’t know what the f*ck the commission was talking about like there’s going to be no knockouts. This is not a game to these guys. It’s an exhibition, but it’s not going to be an exhibition.’

Tyson is set to fight Jones between 4.00am and 5.00am GMT. For viewers in the UK, it’ll cost £19.95 via BT Sport Box Office. For US viewers, it’s broadcasting on the Triller app at a pay-per-view price of $49.99.

