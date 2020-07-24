Mike Tyson To Return To Ring 15 Years Since Last Professional Fight PA Images

After 15 years, Mike Tyson is returning to the boxing ring to fight former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr.

The 54-year-old former heavyweight champion last fought professionally in 2005, where he was beaten by Kevin McBride, at which point he retired on a record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts.

Jones, 51, was last seen winning in the ring in 2018 against Scott Sigmon. He retired with a record of 66-9 with 47 knockouts. However, later this year, the two titans will go to war in an eight-round exhibition bout.

Tyson posted a teaser trailer for the match on his social media, which you can watch below:

Alongside the video, Tyson wrote on Instagram: ‘I. AM. BACK.’ Fans had already been speculating a comeback after videos emerged online recently of the boxer taking part in pad workouts. Evidently, he’s already training.

The fight has been sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission, set to be broadcast on pay-per-view and Triller, an up-and-coming video app that officially unveiled the event, and will also host a 10-part documentary about the lead-up to the fight.

While Tyson appears to be typically cocky about the fight, Jones is far more humble, albeit comparing the bout to ‘David and Goliath’. In the trailer, he said: ‘It’s very risky. I was better than anybody in any weight class I was in. He’s a giant. I’m the little David, who only has God on my side, but that’s all I need.’

Jones also told TMZ:

Not only does Mike look like a killer, Mike is a killer. But the whole thing people need to realise is, Mike is a killer, Mike is not a cheetah. Mike’s got to go kill quick, if he don’t kill quick he’s got problems on his hands.

Tyson vs Jones looks to be a big attempt to get the Legends Only League off the ground, for sports icons – from boxing to baseball who people describe as ‘too over the hill but they still have it in them’. Tyson described it in a promotional video as a chance to live ‘your glory years for a second time’.

While boxing fans will be stoked, Headway’s deputy chief executive Luke Griggs cited the fighters’ ages as a concern. ‘When we all get older, we do become more vulnerable and our brains do take longer to recover from any injury… this is just plain dangerous and it’s wrong,’ he told Sky Sports.

Tyson vs Jones will take place on September 12 in Los Angeles. Details regarding the pay-per-view haven’t been revealed at the time of writing.