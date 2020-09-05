Mike Tyson Told Joe Rogan He Gets Aroused When He's Boxing PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Mike Tyson told Joe Rogan that he sometimes gets rather aroused in the ring.

The 54-year-old former heavyweight champion recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where the pair chatted about Tyson’s emotions during a fight.

Now, I’m not a boxer. But in order to continually take that level of physical punishment, as well as dishing it out, you’ve gotta love the pain a little. However, Tyson’s body can’t always handle that excitement.

During the episode, which hit Spotify on Friday, September 4, the boxer explained, ‘Sometimes… periodically I struggle with the possibility I could hurt somebody, that sometimes it’s orgasmic.’

Tyson added, ‘What does it mean when fighting gets you erect, what does that mean?’ When Rogan said it means you’re getting excited, he replied: ‘Yeah… that’s how I get when I was a kid. I get the twinkle.’

Mike Tyson PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Rogan said, ‘Saying orgasmic… that’s a strange thing to say.’ However, while reading those quotes probably evokes a laugh, Tyson is dead serious during this portion of the interview, trying to offer an insight into the psychological state of boxing – not necessarily across the board, but certainly his own.

Tyson last fought professionally in 2005, where he was beaten by Kevin McBride, at which point he retired on a record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts. However, he’s coming back to fight former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr.

His return to the ring was sparked by his wife Lakiha Spicer’s encouragement to get back in shape. ‘I was complaining about my weight and so, I guess I tried on some clothes and it was disastrous, so I was worried about my weight,’ he said.

However, when she suggested he try running on the treadmill for 15 minutes every day, it soon evolved into two hours of fitness training.

Initially, he wanted to fight Bob Sapp, however plans eventually emerged for a bout with Jones, who was last seen winning in the ring in 2018 against Scott Sigmon. He retired with a record of 66-9 with 47 knockouts.

You can watch Mike in The Joe Rogan Experience episode below:

Commenting on the upcoming fight, Jones told TMZ, ‘Not only does Mike look like a killer, Mike is a killer. But the whole thing people need to realise is, Mike is a killer, Mike is not a cheetah. Mike’s got to go kill quick, if he don’t kill quick he’s got problems on his hands.’

Tyson vs Jones will take place on November 28, broadcasting on the Triller app at a pay-per-view price of $49.99.