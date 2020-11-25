Mike Tyson’s Comeback Fight This Weekend Will Not Have Winner Announced

PA Images

Mike Tyson’s highly-anticipated comeback fight could end on a cliffhanger, as there will be no official judges and no winner announced.

Tyson is set to return to the ring for the first time in more than a decade as he faces off with Roy Jones Jr. in a Thanksgiving weekend fight.

With Tyson having earned the title of the youngest heavyweight champion in history, and Jones Jr. regarded as one of the best boxers on the planet during his prime, fans will likely be keen to see who comes out on top when they go head-to-head.

Mike Tyson PA Images

Viewers might be able to guess the winner if one of the boxers clearly and repeatedly thrashes the other, but if it’s a fairly even fight then a result will be more difficult to determine.

Executive director Andy Foster spoke to MMA Fighting about the rules and regulations of the fight, describing it as an ‘exhibition’.

He explained:

I want the public to know what this is because I don’t want people to be disappointed. As long as they know this is an exhibition, I’m fine for everybody to earn. There’s no official judges. That’s a very entertainment centered thing. It’s about entertainment. It’s not about competition.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) is planning to have some ‘guest celebrity judges’ to review the match, though Foster stressed that there will no ’10-9 [scores], no cumulative score, no winner announced’.

He continued:

The unofficial scores are for entertainment only and that’s done by the WBC remotely. Not by the commission cause the commission didn’t credential those judges because of COVID. It’s for entertainment purposes only. There’s no official winner at the end of this.

Both Tyson and Jones will be given a belt after the fight, further emphasising the fact that they will end it as equals.

Foster went on to express his excitement for the upcoming match, acknowledging what a big deal it is to have two legends in the ring as he said, ‘It’s going to be fun. It is what it is and it’s not more than it is but it’s going to be fun. They’re both wonderful champions. These are legends of the sport.’

Roy Jones Jr. PA Images

The eight-round exhibition match will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and will be available to watch on TysonOnTriller.com or FITE TV for $49.99.

Each round will last two minutes, during which time the boxers will wear 12-ounce gloves. Both Tyson and Jones Jr. had to undergo complete medical testing in order to be cleared for the bout, and if either of them suffers a bad cut the exhibition will come to an end.