Mike Tyson’s Ex-Trainer Jeff Fenech Shares Story Behind Iconic Face Tattoo

Mike Tyson was a freak at his peak and I think that the only person that ever beat Mike was himself. That day he didn’t turn up to training – and that would happen sometimes with Mike, he would go a bit AWOL – this time he didn’t turn up so I went home and I was staying at Mike’s house in Vegas.

All of a sudden the door opened and I saw his car coming so I straight away went to see what the problem was and what had happened. As I looked at him he had this huge tattoo down the side of his face and I thought ‘wow’…

I thought, we are fighting in a week and when you get a tattoo you can’t fight because they scab up and it wouldn’t be healthy to do that. We sat down and spoke and he didn’t really want to fight and he wasn’t prepared to, and that was one of the reasons he got the tattoo.