Millions Of Flying Ants Detected On Radar Could Swarm Wembley During Euro Final

Millions of flying ants could be coming home to swarm Wembley during tonight’s highly-anticipated Euros final.

The hopes of a nation rest on the shoulders of England’s national team, as they prepare to go up against Italy in the country’s first international men’s final in 55 years.

As supporters flock to Wembley stadium, the Met Office has already predicted ‘promising weather’ for the match, with high temperatures and a chance of flying bugs.

Tonight’s match may fall under the ‘nuptial flight’, coming during the mating season of flying ants between June and September, when millions take to the skies.

In radar imagery shared by the Met Office, it appeared to forecast a soggy day down south. However, the large, pulsating blue shadows aren’t rain. ‘Whilst there are a few rain showers, many of the echoes are in fact insects,’ it wrote on Twitter.

Adam Hart, professor of Science Communication at the University of Gloucestershire and a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society, told Sky News this was just the beginning for flying ants. ‘If conditions are right on Sunday there may be more than three lions on shirts at Wembley and all around the country,’ he said.

Flying ants have been known to cause chaos at past sporting events, with players at Wimbledon often forced to swat away bugs during play.

‘It’s exciting to see the first of the big flying ant events that will continue over the summer. Unlike the wingless worker ants we normally see, flying ants have wings and are quite a bit larger. The biggest ones are females – potential new queen ants – and the smaller ones are males,’ Hart explained.

‘They often leave the nests in which were raised on warmer days with light winds, just before rain is due. They mate in the air and the females will dig a hole and try to start a new nest, if they avoid the gulls,’ he added.