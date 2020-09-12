MMA Fighter Breaks Down Crying After Being Kicked In The Groin Twice

I hope my opponent Peter is okay. Obviously I never mean to hit anybody as far as low blows. Whenever I knock someone out or down, I hope they are okay so I definitely hope he is okay.

Definitely not how I wanted the fight to go. I had an entirely different ending in my end. It’s the first time that’s ever really happened. First time I thought it was a body shot, but my foot is pretty big and covers a lot of ground.

The second time I definitely hit him clean. He kicked me, knocked me off balance and made me miss a little bit. 2020 has been that kind of year, crazy year. I don’t normally miss my spin kicks like that.