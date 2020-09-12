MMA Fighter Breaks Down Crying After Being Kicked In The Groin Twice
An MMA fighter fell to the ground crying after being kicked in the groin in what viewers have dubbed ‘the worst kick to the nuts’ they’ve ever seen.
Peter Stanonik and Raymond Daniels were competing at Bellator 245 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Friday evening, September 11, when Daniels kicked his opponent twice in the balls.
After the second kick, which saw Stanonik going down in a heap and crying out in pain as he punched the canvas, the fight was declared a no contest after a doctor decided the fighter could not continue.
You can watch the moment it all unfolded below:
Prior to the fight being called off, it was paused at the start of the second round when a spinning back kick from Daniels inadvertently landed on Stanonik’s groin. After taking the entire five minutes permitted to recover from an illegal blow, Stanonik was able to continue the fight.
However, just seconds later, Daniels landed yet another spinning back kick that missed its target, hitting his opponent in the balls once more. Unlike after the first kick, Stanonik wasn’t able to get back up.
For several minutes after, the MMA fighter could be seen doubled over on the floor and writhing around in pain as he tried to alleviate the pain he was so clearly feeling. He was also heard crying.
Speaking to reporters after the fight, Daniels expressed concern for his opponent and said he had not intended to hit him where he did. Despite being illegal shots, both kicks were deemed accidental.
Daniels said, as per the Metro:
I hope my opponent Peter is okay. Obviously I never mean to hit anybody as far as low blows. Whenever I knock someone out or down, I hope they are okay so I definitely hope he is okay.
Definitely not how I wanted the fight to go. I had an entirely different ending in my end. It’s the first time that’s ever really happened. First time I thought it was a body shot, but my foot is pretty big and covers a lot of ground.
The second time I definitely hit him clean. He kicked me, knocked me off balance and made me miss a little bit. 2020 has been that kind of year, crazy year. I don’t normally miss my spin kicks like that.
Daniels said he knew the fight was finished when the second kick connected with Stanonik, particularly because his spin kick is ‘kind of like [his] bazooka, grenade launcher, whatever you want to call it’.
‘It can end things in an instant way wherever it lands,’ he added. ‘Unfortunately it landed in the groin vicinity. I hope he’s okay, I never want to hurt my opponent where they have to be carried off.’
Hopefully Stanonik will make a full and speedy recovery.
