MMA Fighter Breaks Rival’s Nose With Vicious Headbutt After Losing TV Show Challenge

An MMA fighter broke her rival’s nose with a vicious headbutt moments after losing out to his team in a challenge on a Romanian TV show.

Ana Maria Pal, 26, fell short of winning a reward challenge on Survivor Romania when her fellow contestant completed the task before her.

Rather than accept defeat and move on to the next challenge though, Pal lashed out at a man from the competing team when he came over and told the 26-year-old: ‘It’s hard Ana, it’s hard’.

mma fighter headbutts rival Survivor Romania/Kanal D

In a clip from the show, Andrei Ciobanu can be seen walking over to Pal, holding his arms out as though to embrace her before talking to her. It’s at this point she throws her arms out as though to hit him, which he dodges.

The MMA fighter then stands off to Ciobanu, who stands facing her until she headbutts him in the face and causes him to fall to the floor, clutching his face in agony. The powerful headbutt reportedly broke Ciobanu’s nose.

Pal, who according to MMA website Tapology has two wins from five fights as a professional flyweight and last fought in September last year, was immediately kicked off the show after declaring her rival ‘deserved’ the vicious assault.

mma fighter breaks mans nose Survivor Romania/Kanal D

Another fighter, Diana Belbita – who has also appeared on Survivor Romania and made her debut in the UFC last year – condemned the violent act on Instagram.

After the episode aired on Tuesday, February 18, Belbita wrote (translated to English):

I cannot agree with the gesture tonight of Ana Maria Pal. It is not a typical gesture for performance fighters and I would like to avoid generalising. If Ana made this gesture, she’s the only one who takes it… This is not a typical gesture for a fighter, Ana Maria is the only one who assumes the consequences.

mma fighter breaks rivals nose Survivor Romania/Kanal D

Ciobanu also took to Instagram after the episode aired, posting a picture of himself competing in the show alongside a caption which said the assault was ‘not to be commented on’.

He continued: ‘But for those who support Ana’s behaviour… ask the following question: If your mother yelled at your father and for that he received a punch in front, is it fair that he deserved it?’

Hopefully Ciobanu will make a speedy recovery and Pal will be held accountable for her actions.